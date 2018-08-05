Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

CM felicitates diligent cops

With five perpetrators of crime against minor girls getting capital punishment from courts in the last two and half months, it was time for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to felicitate all police personnel whose untiring efforts ensured speedy justice. Police and prosecution teams from Indore, Mandsaur, Sagar, Gwalior, Dhar and Katni districts were feted by Chouhan with certificates of excellence at a special function held in Bhopal on Friday. Those feted included SP Gwalior Navneet Bhasin, DIG Indore HN Chari Mishra, SP Mandsaur Manoj Kumar Singh and CSP Sarrafa-Indore Harish Motwani.

Entertainment costlier in Bhopal with 15% additional tax

Enjoying movie in a cinema hall or a music concert or theater play is set to become costlier in the Madhya Pradesh capital. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Council on Thursday passed a resolution to levy additional 15% cess as entertainment tax. The cess would be an addition to the 18% GST on cinema tickets of less than C100 and 28% on tickets of C100 or more. With tickets in multiplexes and cineplexes largely priced C100 or more, the total tax on cinema tickets would go up to 48%. However, knowing well that 2018 is an election year, the BMC Council deferred the cess on the cable TV subscription.

Smart traffic system cracks whip

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), an essential part of the Bhopal Smart City project, has started tracking two-wheeler riders without helmets in the city. On the first day, Friday, itself, as many as 680 riders were caught driving the vehicles sans helmets. The intelligent traffic system uses cameras installed at all major road trisections and squares to identify motorists riding motorcycles and scooters without helmets. The riders are penalized with e-challans.

Rare albino snake at Van Vihar

The snake park at the Van Vihar National Park has a new guest in a rare albino snake, which was rescued recently from Sarni area of Betul district. It’s the first time in the history of Van Vihar that an albino snake will be raised at the park. The one-and-half-month-old albino snake will join the likes of Russell’s viper, krait and python. The snake was rescued by mechanical engineer Adil Khan from a field near the thermal plant at Sarni in Betul district. He then traveled 170-odd km by a bus, safely carrying the rare snake in a jar to hand it over to officials at the national park in Bhopal.

MPCST, ISRO to study monsoon

The Madhya Pradesh Council for Science and Technology (MPCST) and Space Applications Centre of the ISRO will jointly study the South West Monsoon in Madhya Pradesh. The study is likely to play a seminal role in saving farmers from loss due to extreme weather conditions. Global weather cycles are going haywire, eventually hampering agricultural activities. Information gathered by the Disdrometer - an instrument to measure the size of raindrops - and the weather satellite INSAT-3DR will enable scientists to conduct the crucial study.

anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno

@gmail.com