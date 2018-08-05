Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar breaks silence, says ashamed over Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal

'We have always said that the guilty would not be spared and Deputy Chief Minister has said in the assembly that we would like CBI probe to be monitored by the HC,' Kumar said.

Published: 05th August 2018 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Breaking his silence, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today expressed deep anguish over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal and stressed on the need to develop institutional mechanisms to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Kumar expressed his anguish over allegations of sexual exploitation of minor girls at the state-funded shelter home, at the launch of 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana', a scheme run by his government for the welfare of girls, in Patna.

Medical examinations of 34 out of the 42 shelter home inmates have confirmed they were sexually exploited.

The owner of the shelter home, run by NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti', Brajesh Thakur, is the main accused in the case.

The issue was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to Bihar's Social Welfare Department in April.

"An instance has come to light in Muzaffarpur. It has left us with a sense of shame and guilt," Kumar said.

"We have always said that the guilty would not be spared and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has said on the floor of the assembly that we would ourselves like the CBI probe to be monitored by the high court," Kumar said.

An FIR in the matter was registered on May 31 against 11 persons. Ten out of them, including Thakur, was arrested on June 3. One was absconding.

Bihar Police submitted its chargesheet against the 10 persons on July 26 before a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court in Muzaffarpur.

The state government on July 26 recommended a CBI probe and the premier investigating agency later took over the probe from the state police in the case.

Speaking for this first time since the scandal broke, the chief minister said he has asked the chief secretary to discuss with concerned departments and develop an institutional mechanism to prevent such incidents from happening again.

"This is essential since the society is inhabited by all kinds of people and they may indulge in perverse acts at the slightest opportunity," he said.

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma, who is in the eye of a storm after the name of her husband cropped up in connection with the abuse case, was present at the programme along with the health and education ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also attended the event. Verma spoke about working of her department.

But, when reporters surrounded her after the programme and sought her comments, she did not answer any questions and moved towards her car, saying "hut hut" (move away) to scribes and camerapersons.

Regional TV channels beamed visuals of her security personnel pushing and shoving mediapersons when they were seeking her comments on the opposition demand for her resignation in the wake of the Muzaffarpur episode.

Popularly called "Sushasan Babu" for giving good governance in the past, Kumar has faced sharp attacks from the opposition RJD, Congress and HAM for his government providing funding to the NGO without checking its illegal activities.

The state government is also criticised for providing an advertisement to newspapers owned by the main accused.

After registration of the case, accreditation of Thakur, who along with the help of his family runs a newspaper in Hindi, English as well in Urdu, has been cancelled by the state's Information and Public Relations Department.

His accreditation with the central government's Press Information Bureau has also been ended now.

Left organisations supported by RJD, Congress along with smaller parties like Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Loktantrik Janta Dal - floated by former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav - and NCP had observed a day-long state bandh yesterday over the case and also against alleged atrocities against Dalits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muzaffarpur shelter home Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta