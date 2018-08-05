Bihar shelter home rapes: Opposition leaders come together at Jantar Mantar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes reached the national capital with several opposition leaders taking out a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the rape and torture of 40 girls.

Key opposition leaders led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Rahul Gandhi among others lent their voice to the protest. Gathered together in the national capital at Jantar Mantar scores of supporters reached the venue, Kejriwal comparing the two said that the way December 2016 Nirbhaya rape and murder case resulted in decimation of the then UPA government, Muzaffarpur incident would root out the Modi regime. Kejriwal was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party's Rajaya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, senior leader Somnath Bharti and Commando Surendra Singh.

"People shielding the culprits should be punished. This is a serious issue and every responsible authority should come forward together. This is the case of 40 Nirbhayas in Bihar, the December 2016 incident shook the UPA government" said Kejriwal addressing the crowd. He said that the issue was flagged several times by various groups and NGO's but the Bihar government dozed on. Kejriwal said that this delay in action showed that the accused had ties with the people in power.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi Loktantrik

Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav Former JNU students union JNUSU

president Kanhaiya Kumar RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav light

candles during a protest over the issue of alleged sexual abuse at a

government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur district in

New Delhi on Saturday Aug 4 2018. | PTI

Former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi, former RJD member Sharad Yadav, RJD leader Misa Bharti, CPI leader D.Raja, CPM's Sitaram Yechury among others joined the protest showing sympathy towards the 40 girls who were raped and murder.

Speaking at the candlelight protest march, Rahul Gandhi said the atmosphere of the entire nation is getting vitiated under the rule of the BJP, which is attacking the weak and marginalized. "India stands united while BJP and RSS stands on the other side as one. You can see how the opposition stands united. I am not here just protesting against the specific case but to represent all women. But when India makes up its mind, no one stands a chance against them" said Gandhi.

Tejashwi Yadav said that even after the Child Commission report on the horrifying acts were revealed no action was taken. The shelter home has shaken the conscience of the nation adding that the people accused of the crime kept harassing the little girls who were staying at the home because they had nowhere else to go. "Brajesh Thakur's name who is a close aid of Nitish Kumar was removed from the FIR. We have come to Delhi because my chacha's (Nitish Kumar) soul has not woken up yet to these crimes," said the RJD leader.

L-R CPI leader D Raja RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Loktantrik

Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

during a protest over the issue of alleged sexual abuse at a

government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur district in New Delhi

on Saturday Aug 4 2018. | PTI

Former Bihar CM Manjhi and CPI leader D Raja demanding the resignation of Nitish Kumar said that the present JDU government has failed on many accounts on the systematic pattern of harassment and abuse. RJD leaders managing the protest kept on requesting the crowd and supporters not to raise slogans in the name of their respective leaders but in support of the 40 girls of Muzaffarpur.

"We took the decision that there would not be any party's flag, poster on the stage. I request all to raise today to just raise their voices in support of the 40 Nirbhayas. This incident should not be politicized, people gathered here should not take selfies and pictures of the leaders" said RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Tejashwi's sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti said, "The central investigation agency could not be trusted with the investigation as it was under the BJP government at the Centre. Nitish Kumar is hand in glove with the key accused in the case and is protecting him."

The leaders in the end were seen posing while holding hands together on the stage and lighting candles, the members also observed one minute of silence for the girls.

Nitish shielding accused: Congress

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP were protecting Brijesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident

‘Missing’ girl found in Lucknow

One of the four girls who reportedly escaped the Muzaffarpur shelter home has been found in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The girl was reportedly staying at a shelter home in Lucknow. As per records of the Muzaffarpur shelter home, she was among the four who had managed to flee while the other three had died