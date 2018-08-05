Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Students in this Anganwadi study on wet floors

Published: 05th August 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

BALRAMPUR: In a situation depicting the state of educational establishments in Chhattisgarh, the students of an Anganwadi here are forced to sit on damp floors as they are devoid of adequate infrastructure, despite funds being allocated for the same.

The situation has come to light in Bhelwadih village of Balrampur district, where young children are seen studying in a makeshift arrangement in a 'Kutcha' house with leaky walls and a floor that remains perpetually wet due to the downpour in the region.

As per an Anganwadi worker, the students are forced to study in dire conditions as no proper building has been constructed so far, despite officials being aware of the situation.

However, the district's Woman and Child Development officer, Jyoti Minj, said a sum of Rs.1.45lakh was released towards infrastructural development.

"The Anganwadi is being run in a rented building. Our department has released Rs 1.45 lakh for construction. Rest of the money will come from the District Panchayat. The children have to sit on wet ground. The building is not in a good condition," she said.

On the other hand, the sarpanch of the village, Sukhdev, said that he had no knowledge of the funds being released for construction, and placed the blame on the Panchayat Secretary for improper communication.

"Money had been transferred for the construction of the Anganwadi, but it was not in my knowledge, that's why its construction is still incomplete. The panchayat's secretary did not inform me that there is an advance amount. Also, nobody from the District Panchayat told me about it," he said.

Sukhdev also confirmed that money was released in two installments, Rs.1.45 lakh the first time and Rs.2 lakh the second time, for construction-related work.

Meanwhile, District Panchayat CO Shiv Anant Tayal said any lapses in the matter will be looked into.

A similar situation came to the fore last week in another part of Balrampur district itself.

In Jagima village, students of a government school were seen studying under a tree, due to a dispute between the government and some villagers over the land allotted for the school's construction.

