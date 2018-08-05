Home Nation

Congress shifts stand, asserts NRC has origin in 1985 Assam accord

In a clear shift of stand over the National Register of Citizenship issue, the Congress on Saturday said it “supports the NRC process” as it flowed from the 1985 Assam accord signed by Rajiv Gandhi.

Published: 05th August 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

assam_nrc

Several Congress leaders had attacked the NRC when the complete draft list was published on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a clear shift of stand over the National Register of Citizenship issue, the Congress on Saturday said it “supports the NRC process” as it flowed from the 1985 Assam accord signed by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi but cautioned the government over the “multiple anomalies in the final draft NRC list.”

The change in party’s position came after feedback from the Assam unit that opposing the NRC too much could be counter-productive as status of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants was a huge emotional issue in the north-eastern state.

ALSO READ | Congress accuses TMC chief Mamata Banerjee of double standards on Assam NRC issue

Concerned over the lack of uniform view over the NRC within the party and fearing that the BJP was out to derive political mileage, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi chaired a meeting of the Congress Working Committee to debate the issue threadbare.

After the CWC meeting, the party harped on the fact that the process was started by Congress Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi in 2005.

Assam leaders told the CWC that those excluded include people from indigenous tribes, religious minorities, Bengali Hindus, Bodo and Gorkha communities who had settled in Assam. The CWC urged all party leaders to fight the BJP propaganda over the issue.  

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi government will implement NRC: Amit Shah

Several Congress leaders had attacked the NRC when the complete draft list was published on Monday.

“Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country. The NRC should not be politicised and used as a vote bank. It is a human rights issue, not a Hindu-Muslim issue,” Ghulam Nabi Azad had said in the Rajya Sabha.

Mallikarjun Kharge, his colleague in the Lok Sabha, said that it was a question of 40 lakh people.
On Saturday, Congress communications chief Randeep Surjewala said the BJP was using the NRC as a tool to divide the society along communal lines to distract the people from its “colossal failure” of governance.  

ALSO READ | Congress gears up to play sacrifice card to counter BJP attempts to polarise voters over communal, citizenship issues

“The party believes that every Indian citizen excluded from the list should get an opportunity to prove his/her citizenship and Congress will help them to do so,” said Surjewala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
1985 Assam accord Rajiv Gandhi Assam Accord NRC Assam NRC Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta