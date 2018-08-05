Home Nation

Delhi government directs all departments to deduct casual leave of officers who bunk daily public meets

'In case of non-satisfactory explanation received from erring officers, HODs may deduct 1/2 day casual leave,' said the Delhi administrative department.

Published: 05th August 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked all department heads to deduct half-day causal leave of officers who do not attend a public hearing meeting on weekdays and could not explain their absence satisfactorily.

In May last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed his ministers and officials to meet the public in their offices between 10 am to 11 am on working days without an appointment.

The administrative department of the Delhi government has also asked the head of departments to ensure availability of officers during public hearing timings.

"In case of emergency/field visit duty assigned to officers, a link officer should be present to attend the public grievances between 10 am and 11 am," the department said in a recent written communication to HODs.

It also said that explanation of officers should be supported with specific valid reasons their absence during public hearing timings.

"In case of non-satisfactory explanation received from erring officers, HODs may deduct 1/2 day CL (casual leave) and the same be intimated to administrative reforms department for kind perusal of competent authority," it added.

Last year, Kejriwal had ordered all the ministers and officers except field staff to meet the public without an appointment in their offices for an hour on weekdays.

Thereafter, the chief minister had written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to hold 'Janata Darbar' on the lines of his government and meet the people without an appointment as he is directly responsible for many subjects of public dealing like the police and the DDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Causal leave Public hearing meeting Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta