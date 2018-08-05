Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav announces Rs 11 Lakh award for exposing culprits who vandalised bungalow

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a twist to the bungalow row, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav announced a cash award of Rs 11 lakh on Sunday to anyone who could give information about the culprits who damaged the plush property at 4, Vikramaditya Marg.

Akhilesh has been accused by the Uttar Pradesh government of damaging the property after he was asked to vacate it. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government had warned that action would be taken against Akhilesh as he had damaged the bungalow while vacating in June.

The amount of Rs 11 lakh will be raised through contributions of Rs 2,000 each from the Samajwadi Party members, Akhilesh said at a programme to mark the birth anniversary of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra.“I would tell my friends from media that on the fateful night, some people from news channels had gone there. You tell us the names of those who damaged the building, we will pool in and give a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh,” he said.

Akhilesh had vacated the bungalow following a Supreme Court order. The apex court had observed that former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office.