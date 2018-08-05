Home Nation

Government should've consulted all parties on NRC: Sharad Yadav

The former JD(U) chief said he agrees that the issue of Assam has "reflections on democracy", but asserted they should have found a "justifiable solution".

Published: 05th August 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Janata Dal (U) president Sharad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Centre should have consulted all parties to work out a "unanimous mechanism" before going ahead with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav has said.

Taking a dig at the Modi government, the former Union minister said it has been unable to ensure the safety of women and girls in the country but talks of cow protection.

The NRC, a list of Assam citizens, was published on July 30 with the names of over 40 lakh residents of the state not being included in it.

"The government should have called an all-party meeting to find out an amicable solution to the problem in Assam. But if you do it just like that, you won't be able to do it by just declaring a cut-off date. You will get tired," Yadav told PTI in an interview.

The former Janata Dal (United) chief said he agrees that the issue of Assam has "reflections on democracy", but asserted they should have found a "justifiable solution of the problem and a unanimous mechanism" for it.

Criticised the BJP, Yadav said, "This party is not giving ticket to any Muslim. Therefore, we are not ready to believe that it will do justice with them."

"People have come here from Tibet. Bangladeshis had come and gone to Bangladesh. When Pakistan was created, a large number of people went there and were called 'Mohajirs', and Sikhs too had come here from there," he said.

This movement of population took place maximum in India, he claimed.

"No proper debates are taking place in Parliament. Many agitations are going on in the country. If you find on which date a person had come to this country, then it (country) will get destroyed," he said.

On the bill tabled in Parliament to overturn the Supreme Court verdict putting safeguards on arrests under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav claimed the government has done so "under pressure" in view of the bandh call given by all opposition parties.

"Dalits came to my place and strategies for both (bandh) 2nd (April 2) and on ninth (August 9) were formulated. Everyone, including Ambedkarites and others like Sharad Pawar, and other parties supported it," he added.

The bill was brought under pressure, otherwise the government could have fallen on the issue, he said.

"The government should have brought it at the time when the Supreme Court had given that judgement of diluting the SC/ST Act," he said.

The Supreme Court had in an order on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It had laid down new guidelines for police officers on how to ensure that innocent people, especially public officials, are protected from false complaints under the Act.

Dalit groups had organised protests across the country on April 2 against the "dilution" of the Act.

Asked if he would support the candidature of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the prime minister's post in the next elections, Yadav said the party had itself clarified its position on the issue.

Therefore, there is no need for him to make a statement on it.

The Congress said its first objective is to stop the BJP from coming to power in 2019, he noted, adding that saving the Constitution and democracy is a major issue.

"The time is to save the democracy, like in 1977. That was a declared Emergency but this time it is undeclared, in which one cannot predict where things will go wrong," he said.

Further criticising the central government, Yadav alleged that it is unable to protect women and girls and "talks about cow first".

"They have become a champion of cows," he quipped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Yadav NRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta