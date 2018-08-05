Home Nation

Hoax bomb threat delays New Delhi bound flight

The accused was not allowed to board the plane and was handed over to Jawahar Circle police station for further investigation.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A hoax bomb threat delayed a New Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur International Airport by nearly 40 minutes. It was disclosed that a passenger raised a hoax bomb threat following an altercation with the airline staffers on Sunday.

According to CISF officials, the accused J P Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, allegedly ran into an altercation with the employees of the private airline during security checking and raised a fake alarm that he had a bomb in his luggage. Officials said that Chaudhary's luggage was checked and nothing was found.

The plane, flight 6E 203, which had to take off at 10.40 am, flew at 11.23 am.

The accused was not allowed to board the plane and was handed over to Jawahar Circle police station for further investigation.

IndiGo said in a statement that the passenger "irresponsibly used the term 'bomb'. The airline has filed the FIR with local police and followed the normal security protocol," the airline said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bomb Threat hoax Jaipur Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta