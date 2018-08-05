Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Gunmen open fire at Gangera Hills

According to locals, a car with about four people on board reached the area, fired three rounds and fled.

Published: 05th August 2018 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 09:37 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

UDHAMPUR: Unidentified men opened fire at Gangera Hills area in Udhampur on late Saturday night.

Additional SP Udhampur Tabussum Parveen said, "According to locals, a car with about four people on board reached the area, fired three rounds and fled. This seems to be a case of local crime and not militancy."

The police also recovered empty shells of bullet from the spot, and said, "It is too early to comment on this but we will investigate the matter and arrest the culprits soon."

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

