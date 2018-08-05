Jharkhand women marrying non-tribal men to lose ST status

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Efforts are on to take away tribal-status from the women marrying outside their community in Jharkhand. State Tribal Advisory Council, the apex body that recommends and decides on tribal affairs in the state headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, has made recommendations for bringing legislation for preventing women taking advantage of reservation after marrying a non-tribal on the lines Odisha.

The decision was taken after increasing instances of non-tribals marrying tribal women only to purchase tribal land in name of their wives on throwaway prices and selling it further on a much higher rate. Furthermore, it was also decided to issue caste certificate to a married woman on the basis of the caste of her husband which earlier was issued on the basis of the caste of her father.

TAC members claimed that such a decision will check legal acquisition of tribal land by the non-tribals largely violating the tribal rights. "The decision will definitely check exploitation of tribal rights as several non-tribals, mostly involved in land business, had been purchasing land in the name of their tribal wives on throwaway prices and selling it further on higher rates," said BJP MLA Ramkumar Pahan who is also a TAC member. It was also agreed during the meeting that tribals converting to other religions and giving up traditional values would be denied all benefits given to them, including job reservations, he added.

Pahan further added that the proposal was made during the TAC meeting in the light law - Odisha Scheduled Area Transfer of Immovable Property by Scheduled Tribes Regulation, brought in Odisha which disqualifies a tribal woman, marrying a non-tribal man, getting the benefits provided by the Constitution. Khujri MLA said that the TAC has also made recommendations for amending the reservation clause covering the scheduled Tribe, preventing a non-tribal from taking benefits of reservation after marrying a tribal and vice-versa.

"Caste certificate will be issued to a married woman on the basis of the caste of her husband unlike earlier which was issued on the basis of the caste of her father," said Pahan. It will also prevent such woman taking benefits of reservation even after marrying a non-tribal as it had her father's name, he added. Earlier, it was impossible to identify such women as the caste certificate had her father's name, said the MLA.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was reluctant to comment on the issue saying he would be comment on it only after studying the decision thoroughly. "I also got to know about the decision through media and before commenting on the issue, government's intention behind the decision has to be understood well as it says something, does something and actually happens something else," said Soren.