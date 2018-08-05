Knife assault averted at Kerala House

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/T’PURAM:A knife-wielding man entered Kerala House in New Delhi and tried to break into the room of the southern state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. The man was immediately restrained and sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) after he was found to be mentally unsound, police said.

“The man tried to enter the CM’s room to commit suicide in front of him. As per the law, he has been sent to IHBAS,” said a senior police official.The 42-year-old man, Vimal Raj, a native of Chettikulangara in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, had in 2016 threatened to kill himself after climbing a tree in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Police said he was burdened by financial stress and had earlier sought assistance from the government.