Home Nation

Mughalsarai station to officially be renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction today

The Centre gave its in-principle approval last year to the state government's proposal to rename the station, which is among the busiest in the country.

Published: 05th August 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mughalsarai

Mughalsarai rail station (Courtesy: Indian Rail Info)

By PTI

CHANDAULI/LUCKNOW: Mughalsarai Junction will be formally renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay when BJP president Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrive at the iconic railway station later today.

The three leaders will flag off a passenger train and a goods train with an all-woman crew, and also launch a 'smart yard' project at the century-old station on the busy Delhi-Howrah route.

The building is being touched up with saffron paint at places and signboards with the new name being put up.

Upadhyay was found dead in mysterious circumstances near the Mughalsarai station in February 1968.

Mughalsarai is also the birth place of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The leaders will launch a project to upgrade the yard at the station, officials said.

Ekatmata Express, now set to follow a new route from Lucknow to Mughalsarai, will get the green signal.

Railway officials said it will be the first time in the country that an all-woman crew runs a goods train.

Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior BJP leaders will also be present.

On paper, Mughalsarai station got a new name after Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik gave his assent to the proposal in June.

The Centre gave its in-principle approval last year to the state government's proposal to rename the station, which is among the busiest in the country.

The move drew flak from the opposition which accused the ruling party of attempting to tamper with history.

UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey today said the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre had imbibed Deen Dayal Upadhyay's philosophy of 'antyodaya', or caring for the last person in society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mughalsarai Junction Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta