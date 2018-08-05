PM Modi reviews Ayushman Bharat work

Home Nation

Bracing up to unveil the mega health insurance plan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Published: 05th August 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bracing up to unveil the mega health insurance plan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Top officials of NITI Aayog briefed the Prime Minister on the progress made so far in preparations to launch the scheme, which aims to cover 10 crore families with Rs 5 lakh health insurance.

The Prime Minister has entrusted the NITI Aayog with the task of rolling out the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The government aims to cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families under the scheme, in which the beneficiaries can avail of cashless benefits in the event of hospitalisation.

“Top officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog and PMO briefed the Prime Minister on various aspects, including the preparations in states. They also briefed the Prime Minister on putting in place the technological infrastructure to ensure a hiccup-free launch of the scheme,” said a senior official of NITI Aayog.

The NITI Aayog is apparently bracing up to finalise the blueprint of the ambitious scheme for the Prime Minister to unveil it on August 15.

