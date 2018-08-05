Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind nod to Bill to deter fugitive economic offenders from fleeing country

The new legislation will prevent big economic offenders like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi from fleeing the country and evading the law.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

President Ramnath Kovind | File photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a Bill that will deter fugitive economic offenders to evade legal process in India and flee the country.

A fugitive economic offender is any individual against whom warrants for arrest is issued for his involvement in select economic offences involving amount of at least Rs 100 crore or more and has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 has got the nod from the president, according to an official order.

The new legislation will prevent big economic offenders like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi from fleeing the country and evading the law.

Both Mallya and Modi, wanted in cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), are out of India.

The new law allows designated special court to declare a person as fugitive economic offender and to confiscate his property, including 'benami' ones.

"All the rights and title in the confiscated property shall, from the date of the confiscation order, vest in the central government, free from all encumbrances," the Act says.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 25.

The Lok Sabha had cleared the measure on July 19.

Justifying the financial limit of Rs 100 crore for invoking the provisions of this new law, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had recently said in Parliament that it was being done to "catch the big offenders and not to clog the courts".

"This bill is an effective, expeditious and constitutional way to stop these offenders from running away.

Legislative changes or a new law must be in place to confiscate assets of such absconders till they don't present themselves in front of the courts.

We will also work out what has to be done with the confiscated assets," Goyal had said in Rajya Sabha.

The Enforcement Directorate will be the investigative agency under the Act, he had said.

The president has also given nod to other laws-- the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Act, 2018, the State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Act, 2018 and the Specific Relief (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Act is aimed at allowing a court to try offences related to cheque bounce expeditiously and direct the drawee to pay a minimum of 20 per cent of the cheque amount as interim compensation.

The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Act is to repeal two other laws --The State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act, 1959 and the State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956-- and to further amend the State Bank of India Act of 1955.

The Specific Relief (Amendment) Act, 2018 grants a party the right to seek damages from the other side in case of a breach of a business contract and to reduce discretion of courts in such matters.

Bills in these regards were approved by Parliament recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fugitive Economic Offenders Act Vijay Mallya Nirav Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta