Raipur Dairy

The idea behind EC conducting a written examination for poll officers is to evaluate understanding of the officials about the election rules, guidelines and enforcement.

Election Commission examination

The Election Commission conducted a 30-minute written examination for poll officers in the three zonal headquarters including Raipur. (Photo | EPS)

Rajiv Bhawan to become war room for Congress

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the newly constructed Congress Bhawan in Raipur which would be renamed after his late father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The building, Rajiv Bhawan, whose foundation stone was laid by Rahul on 16 June 2015, will turn into a war room for the opposition Congress ahead of the polls due later this year in Chhattisgarh. Following the inauguration of the Congress Bhawan on August 10, Rahul is expected to address a tribal rally in the state capital, Raipur.

Zakat brings hopes, cheers for poor students

Chhattisgarh Zakat Foundation (CZF) kept morale and enthusiasm of the needy and poor Muslim students high by offering scholarships. The CZF, formed in Raipur by a few educated Muslim youths in 2015, shortlisted several deserving students in need of financial help. This year, over 800 needy students ranging from Class 5 onwards to some pursuing professional courses got scholarships and fees. The 'Zakat' fund in Muslim community is paid at the rate of 2.5 per cent on wealth and assets.

Exams for election officers

The Election Commission conducted a 30-minute written examination for poll officers in the three zonal headquarters including Raipur. As many 85 returning officers and 195 assistant returning officers appeared in the exam for which the question papers were sent by the EC. Chhattisgarh is the first state among the three other poll-bound states - MP, Rajasthan and Mizoram - where such exams were conducted. The idea behind such written test is to evaluate understanding of the officials about the election rules, guidelines and enforcement.

Batch of 345 women join armed police force

For the first time in Chhattisgarh, 345 women will be joining various battalions of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) at one go. The new recruits are ready to go on field after nine months of tough drilling and rigorous workout sessions at the Mana police training school in Raipur. Chief Minister Raman Singh addressed the convocation ceremony and keenly watched the passing out parade.

