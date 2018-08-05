Home Nation

Retired Haryana Roadways conductor, his brother-in-law shot dead in Hisar

Motorcycle-borne assailants entered the residence of Kartar Singh and shot him and his brother-in-law Balbir Singh on the spot.

By UNI

HISAR: A 72-year-old man and his brother-in-law were shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in their house at Azad Nagar Colony in the city on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Kartar Singh(72) and his brother-in-law Balbir Singh.

No other family member was present in the house when the incident took place.

The assailants fled from the spot on their motorcycle after committing the crime.

Kartar Singh retired as conductor from Haryana Roadways while his brother-in-law Balbir Singh, who lives in Rajli village near Barwala, was retired from Chandigarh Police.

Balbir came to Hisar to meet his sister.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem and started its investigations.

