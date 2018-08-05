Six arrested for gang-raping woman in Gujarat's Mehsana

By PTI

MEHSANA: Six persons were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Mehsana town in Gujarat, police said today.

Police said that the woman was going from Ahmedabad to Siddhpur in Patan district to her in-laws place on Friday and had hired an autorickshaw at Radhanpur Circle.

The driver of the autorickshaw raped her after taking her to a hotel, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjita Vanzara.

"She was first raped in a hotel, then in the back seat of a rickshaw and inside a shop where she was also beaten up. At the shop, she raised an alarm and some people from a nearby eatery rushed to her help," said Vanzara.

"It took us time to understand what had happened with her since she was not able to explain the sequence of events properly because she was mentally disturbed as her child had recently died," the DySP said.

Vanzara added that the family members of the victim were intimated and a case was registered yesterday in Mehsana B Division police station.

The official said that seven persons, identified as Navsad, Javed, Sohel, Rakesh, Tino, Vijay and Ajay, were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and six of them were arrested.

A hunt was on for the seventh accused, the official added.