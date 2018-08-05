Home Nation

Tamil Nadu No 1 in PhD enrollments

All India Survey on Higher Education 2017-18 says that out of total 1.62 lakh students enrolled for PhDs in India’s various institutions, 29,778 or about 18.5% are just in one state — Tamil Nadu.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu No 1 in PhD enrollments
By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu has maintained the record of maximum PhD enrolments in India, third year in a row, indicating that most students with science and engineering and technology background are choosing higher studies over immediate job prospects.

All India Survey on Higher Education 2017-18, released by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry, says that out of total 1.62 lakh students enrolled for PhDs in India’s various institutions, 29,778 or about 18.5% are just in one state — Tamil Nadu.

It means that the highest number of students in the state are awarded the degrees too. In, 2016-17, for instance, of all 24,171 students who received their PhD degrees, 3,973 students or 16.32% belonged to Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh stand second with 15,408 enrolments and is followed by Delhi and Karnataka.
AISHE figures reveals that at the PhD level, most students are enrolled in science followed by engineering and technology. In agriculture and allied courses, 21.1% are enrolling after post-graduation followed by engineering and technology courses with 20.07% of the enrolments.

This is followed by science (6.9%) and medical science (4.9%). In Social Sciences on the other hand, just about 2.4% of students are opting for PhD.But what explains the southern states drawing a large pool of students to the highest academic degrees? According to Prof Bhawani, omputer Science and Technology department, Annamalai University, only candidates with PhD are eligible to get into faculty positions, besides the National Teachers Eligibility, in most institutions of higher education, is a driving force. “Also, the state has a high number of technical, particularly engineering institutes, with areas that draw maximum research activities,” she said.

But not everybody agrees to read the numbers superficially. “A lot more students are pursuing PhD could also be because there are not immediate jobs after their graduation. PhDs, at least, offer hope of a steady stipend for a few years,” said Rudrashish Chakraborty of English department at Kirori Mal College in Delhi University. “The number of PhDs awarded at research-based universities such as JNU is coming down and the overall scene does not look nice.”

These many scholars
Total PhD enrolments in the country: 1.62 lakh
Highest enrolments in TN: 29,778
Maximum PhD enrolments in the Science and engineering streams
PhD level has 57.4% male and 42.6% female
Engineering and Technology divided into 19 sub-streams with 38,714 students enrolled for PhD; mechanical engineering has maximum students
Medical Science has total number of 7,086 PhD students
41,844 students enrolled for PhD in science, of which maximum students are in Chemistry

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Higher Education All India Survey on Higher Education PhD enrolment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta