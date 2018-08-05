Three persons booked for thrashing 2 Dalits for refusing to work in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three persons have been booked for allegedly thrashing two Dalits for refusing to work for them at Tuglakpur village here, 14 days after the incident.

According to Monu, he and his uncle were thrashed by Mahak Singh and two others for refusing to work for them on July 20.

However, police registered a case against the accused yesterday, the victim said.

Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said the case was registered yesterday against the accused under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and a probe has been initiated into the matter.