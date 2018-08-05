Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath  government merely indulging in rhetoric over flood relief: Congress

He said the district Congress unit will launch a 'Pol Khol' campaign from Tuesday to expose this and visit flood and erosion hit villages and the victims.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jitin Prasada (File | PTI)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR: Former union minister and Congress leader Jitin Prasad today alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was indulging in mere rhetoric over floods in the district.

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Khiri as a tourist and left. What has he done for the flood-affected people?" Prasada, who was here to attend a party meeting asked.

He said the district Congress unit will launch a 'Pol Khol' campaign from Tuesday to expose this and visit flood and erosion hit villages and the victims.

Asked about his party's strategy for alliances ahead of the 2019 general elections, the former Union minister said, "Congress is willing to work with all like-minded parties."

He, however, refrained from elaborating on seat sharing. On the National Register of Citizens, Prasada said, "NRC was a programme initiated by the Rajiv Gandhi government and implemented under Manmohan Singh government when over 80,000 illegal migrants were deported, whereas, in the BJP regime only 18,000 (illegal migrants) were deported."

Prasada said the BJP had been exposed in the eyes of the people and soon the Congress would win public support, first in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and later in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jitin Prasad Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta