UP CM Yogi Adityanath  government merely indulging in rhetoric over flood relief: Congress

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR: Former union minister and Congress leader Jitin Prasad today alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was indulging in mere rhetoric over floods in the district.

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Khiri as a tourist and left. What has he done for the flood-affected people?" Prasada, who was here to attend a party meeting asked.

He said the district Congress unit will launch a 'Pol Khol' campaign from Tuesday to expose this and visit flood and erosion hit villages and the victims.

Asked about his party's strategy for alliances ahead of the 2019 general elections, the former Union minister said, "Congress is willing to work with all like-minded parties."

He, however, refrained from elaborating on seat sharing. On the National Register of Citizens, Prasada said, "NRC was a programme initiated by the Rajiv Gandhi government and implemented under Manmohan Singh government when over 80,000 illegal migrants were deported, whereas, in the BJP regime only 18,000 (illegal migrants) were deported."

Prasada said the BJP had been exposed in the eyes of the people and soon the Congress would win public support, first in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and later in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.