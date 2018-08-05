Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says changing name won't help train come on time

The renaming of the iconic railway station was proposed by Adityanath in August last year and was later approved by the Centre.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Trains

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Hours after the Mughalsarai Railway station was officially renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said that changing names will not lead to development or help train come on time.

Rajbhar, who represents the Zahoorabad constituency told ANI, "Changing of names of stations won't lead to trains coming on time. The government should rectify the mismanagement in Indian Railway."

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the new Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station, which was earlier known as Mughalsarai.

Decked-up in saffron colour now, the station is one of the oldest and biggest railway junctions in the state. The renaming of the iconic railway station was proposed by Adityanath in August last year and was later approved by the Centre.

The station was renamed as Deendayal Upadhyay Junction to honour late RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, who was the co-founder and president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.

Upadhyaya was found dead in mysterious circumstances near Mughalsarai station on February 11, 1968.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Mughalsarai Railway station Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction Om Prakash Rajbhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta