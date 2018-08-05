Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says changing name won't help train come on time

By ANI

BHOPAL: Hours after the Mughalsarai Railway station was officially renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said that changing names will not lead to development or help train come on time.

Rajbhar, who represents the Zahoorabad constituency told ANI, "Changing of names of stations won't lead to trains coming on time. The government should rectify the mismanagement in Indian Railway."

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the new Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction railway station, which was earlier known as Mughalsarai.

Decked-up in saffron colour now, the station is one of the oldest and biggest railway junctions in the state. The renaming of the iconic railway station was proposed by Adityanath in August last year and was later approved by the Centre.

The station was renamed as Deendayal Upadhyay Junction to honour late RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, who was the co-founder and president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.

Upadhyaya was found dead in mysterious circumstances near Mughalsarai station on February 11, 1968.