Uttarakhand to receive heavy rainfall for next 48 hours

By ANI

DEHRADUN: India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued warning of heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours for several areas of Uttarakhand.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, Chamoli, and Nainital are likely to experience heavy downpour. In the wake of the heavy rainfall, all schools from class 1 to 12 in Dehradun will remain shut on August 6.

Earlier today, the streets of Dehradun were severely water-logged after heavy rainfall led to traffic jam.

Due to continuous rainfall, the water level of Gori Ganga river, flowing along the Pithoragarh district of the state has also increased, endangering the villages on the bank of the river.

Kedarnath Highway in Chandrapuri has also been shut temporarily due to incessant rain on Saturday. The 'Chaar Dhaam Yatra' has also been stopped at some places owing to rains and landslides.