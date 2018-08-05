Home Nation

West Bengal planning to settle illegal Bangladeshis in Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung

Bimal Gurung claimed that West Bengal was secretly measuring land in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal to settle those people who names would not eventually come up in NRC draft

Published: 05th August 2018

GJM chief Bimal Gurung (PTI | FIle)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung on Saturday claimed that the West Bengal government was secretly measuring land in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal to settle those people who names would not eventually come up in the final list of National Register of Citizenship (NRC)

Releasing a press communiqué from an unknown location on Saturday, the absconding GJM leader said: “I have been made aware of the fact that the state government is secretly measuring land in our hills. If this is done to settle illegal Bangladeshis from Assam, then it creates a national security threat as the chicken’s neck region connects the Indian mainland with the northeast and is highly sensitive.”  

“No one should dream of undermining the indigenous population of north Bengal by hoping to settle illegal Bangladeshis who have been kicked out of Assam,” he added.  

If they attempt anything like this, all Rajbanshis, Adivasis, Meches and Gorkhas from the Dooars and the Gorkhas of the hills will unequivocally speak against it”.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha  leader said he won’t stay quiet if the locals of north Bengal are undermined due to fears of influx of people from Assam into West Bengal as a result of the NRC. 

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha

