By PTI

KOHIMA: A wrestler was arrested for allegedly raping a non-Naga woman at Kevuoliezha on the outskirts of the Nagaland capital, the police said today.

Zasituo Tsukru had raped the woman, a mother of two children, when her husband was away on August 2.

He was caught by locals and handed him over to the police yesterday, they said.

A women's organisation filed a complaint with the police.

Acting on it, the man was arrested from the D Khel Kohima village.