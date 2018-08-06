Home Nation

17 lakh Maharashtra government employees to proceed on three-day-strike

Fadnavis had announced the government's decision at a meeting with the employee union representatives on Saturday last week.

MUMBAI: About 17 lakh Maharashtra government employees on Monday decided to go on a three-day strike starting Tuesday. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra State Employees Organization and the Maharashtra State Class Four Employees Association had given a call for a three-day strike from August 7 to press for various demands, including new recruitment as well as implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations.

Though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced last week that the benefits of the seventh pay panel recommendations would be effective in the state from January 2019, the employee unions said the government had promised to give the benefits around Diwali.

Employees from Mantralaya (state secretariat), Zilla Parishads (district councils), municipal councils, teachers and non-teaching staff from educational institutes are expected to participate in the strike. This will hamper work in government schools and several other offices, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people.

While it had been decided in earlier meetings that the pay scales would be revised according to the seventh pay commission at around Diwali, the government had recently indicated that only the arriers would be paid around Diwali and the new pay scales would be implemented in January 2019. This angered the employees and they decided to proceed on strike.

When the CM had announced the decision at a meeting with the employee union representatives, it was seen as a major pre-election announcement to keep the employees in a good humor. However, the decision appears to have been backfired.

