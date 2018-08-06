Home Nation

After breach at Farooq Abdullah's home, J-K government to set up three-member panel to review security of protected persons

On Saturday, a man forcibly drove into the residence of former CMs Farooq and his son Omar, both Z-plus protectees, in Jammu and ransacked the house before being shot dead by CRPF personnel.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Farooq_Abdullah_House_PTI

Visuals from the Jammu house of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's Jammu home, where a man forcibly drove into and was shot at on Saturday. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government today ordered the constitution of a three-member committee to review the security of protected persons, a day after a serious security breach at the residence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

"The committee will be headed by the additional director general of police (Security)," said an official spokesman.

On Saturday, a man forcibly drove into the residence of former CMs Farooq and his son Omar, both Z-plus protectees, in Jammu and ransacked the house before being shot dead by CRPF personnel guarding the premises.

The deceased was identified as Murad Ali Shah of Mendhar, Poonch. His father runs a gun factory in Jammu.

Abdullah, who has Z-plus security cover, was not at home during the incident as he was in New Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.

However, the slain youth's relatives staged protests demanding an inquiry into the incident.

A magisterial inquiry was too ordered into the incident.

"Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu North, will conduct the probe and submit his report within four weeks," District Development Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar told the media.

Abdullah's party, the National Conference (NC) sought a high-level probe into the incident by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NC provincial spokesperson Madan Mantoo said, "As Abdullah is a central government categorised protectee, the government of India should carry out its independent and impartial inquiry by a team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Expressing grave concern over the incident, the spokesperson said the probe must cover all aspects, including how a car was able to gain entry into the supposedly highly secured residence with minimum cosmetic damage, considering the strength of the main gate.

"The security lapse is needed to be probed expeditiously so that the truth comes to the fore," he added.

Following noisy protests by the relatives of the deceased, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP also demanded that an impartial and prompt investigation be conducted into the incident and CCTV footage released.

"BJP demands an impartial and prompt enquiry into the matter of fake encounter. To set at rest the apprehensions of the members of the family of deceased, the CCTV footage should be released to the media by police immediately," BJP state spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the "cold-blooded" murder in a VIP residence raises many questions.

"The family of the deceased is calling the incident a fake encounter and insists that their son was called by somebody to the residence of the former Chief Minister," he said.

Gupta said, quoting friends of the deceased, that the youth was not a drug addict, as was being alleged by some.

(With Inputs from ENS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta