After breach at Farooq Abdullah's home, J-K government to set up three-member panel to review security of protected persons

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government today ordered the constitution of a three-member committee to review the security of protected persons, a day after a serious security breach at the residence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

"The committee will be headed by the additional director general of police (Security)," said an official spokesman.

On Saturday, a man forcibly drove into the residence of former CMs Farooq and his son Omar, both Z-plus protectees, in Jammu and ransacked the house before being shot dead by CRPF personnel guarding the premises.

The deceased was identified as Murad Ali Shah of Mendhar, Poonch. His father runs a gun factory in Jammu.

Abdullah, who has Z-plus security cover, was not at home during the incident as he was in New Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.

However, the slain youth's relatives staged protests demanding an inquiry into the incident.

A magisterial inquiry was too ordered into the incident.

"Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu North, will conduct the probe and submit his report within four weeks," District Development Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar told the media.

Abdullah's party, the National Conference (NC) sought a high-level probe into the incident by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NC provincial spokesperson Madan Mantoo said, "As Abdullah is a central government categorised protectee, the government of India should carry out its independent and impartial inquiry by a team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Expressing grave concern over the incident, the spokesperson said the probe must cover all aspects, including how a car was able to gain entry into the supposedly highly secured residence with minimum cosmetic damage, considering the strength of the main gate.

"The security lapse is needed to be probed expeditiously so that the truth comes to the fore," he added.

Following noisy protests by the relatives of the deceased, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP also demanded that an impartial and prompt investigation be conducted into the incident and CCTV footage released.

"BJP demands an impartial and prompt enquiry into the matter of fake encounter. To set at rest the apprehensions of the members of the family of deceased, the CCTV footage should be released to the media by police immediately," BJP state spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the "cold-blooded" murder in a VIP residence raises many questions.

"The family of the deceased is calling the incident a fake encounter and insists that their son was called by somebody to the residence of the former Chief Minister," he said.

Gupta said, quoting friends of the deceased, that the youth was not a drug addict, as was being alleged by some.

(With Inputs from ENS)