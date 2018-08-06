Arunachal Pradesh: Centre's peace meet with NSCN-IM irks locals

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A team of officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is scheduled to hold a meeting with insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) in Arunachal Pradesh on August 9.



However, miffed over the Centre’s selection of an Arunachal town for the meeting with the Naga insurgent group, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has written to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take measures to thwart it while another insurgent group has warned people not to attend the meeting or face the consequences.



The meeting is scheduled at Deomali in Tirap district bordering Myanmar. A contentious demand of the NSCN-IM is the creation of a unified Naga homeland called “Greater Nagaland” or “Nagalim” by integrating the Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal with Nagaland. Arunachal’s Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, which have sizeable Naga populations, figure in “Nagalim” and hence, the conflict.



The AAPSU resented that Deomali had been chosen as the meeting’s venue without the consent of Arunachal’s locals.



“It is a well-enacted and premeditated attempt on their part to create confusion on the purported peace talks and sabotage peace in the state as the content of the Indo-Naga Framework Agreement, which was signed on August 3, 2015, is still shrouded in mystery and yet to be made public,” the AAPSU said in a representation to Khandu.

The peace talks between the Centre and the NSCN-IM should not be at the cost of Arunachal’s territorial and administrative integrity, the union made it clear further.



Meanwhile, the insurgent group “Eastern Naga National Government” has threatened the people of the three Arunachal districts not to attend the meeting or face the consequences. It said the NSCN-IM’s “integration” demand had nothing to do with Arunachal.



“That has nothing to do with the people of Arunachal Nagas. It is crystal clear from Government of India that they (NSCN-IM) accepted the Constitution of India to remain under Article 371 (A) and within existing Nagaland,” the ENNG said in a statement.



It alleged that ever since the “infiltration” of NSCN-IM into Naga areas of Arunachal in 2002, “our people have suffered a lot due to their atrocities. The Nagas living in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts are fed up with their anti-social activities and they are having zero tolerance now”.



The NSCN-IM has been in a peace mode for 21 years now since its signing of a ceasefire agreement with the Central government in 1997. Both sides have so far held over 80 rounds of peace talks but solution continues to elude the Nagas. As a prelude to the final agreement, the Centre had in 2015 signed the “Framework Agreement”.