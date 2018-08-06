Home Nation

Ayushman Bharat expected to create 10,000 new jobs: Government

The Health Ministry has signed an agreement with the skill development ministry for recruitment, following which around one lakh ‘Ayushman Mitras’ will be deployed.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 10,000 new jobs will be created with the implementation of the Centre’s ambitious healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), a government official has said.

The Health Ministry has signed an agreement with the skill development ministry for recruitment, following which around one lakh ‘Ayushman Mitras’ will be deployed at private and government hospitals under the scheme, the official said.

“Each empanelled hospital will have an ‘Ayushman Mitra’ to assist patients and will coordinate with beneficiaries and the hospital. They will run a help desk, check documents to verify eligibility and enrolment to the scheme.”

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has launched a formal process to empanel public and private hospitals to achieve universal health coverage under the programme, and as many as 20,000 private and government hospitals have been linked under the scheme. It is not mandatory for hospitals to get empanelled under the scheme.

The basic empanelment criteria allow empanelment of a hospital with a minimum of 10 beds, with the flexibility provided to states to relax this if required.

The Centre is simultaneously carrying out beneficiary identification, and under the process, 80 per cent of the beneficiaries in the rural areas, based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census data, and more than 60 per cent of the beneficiaries in urban areas have been identified. Announced in the 2018 Budget, the AB-NHPM was touted as the ‘world’s largest government-funded healthcare scheme’.

The scheme aims to cover over 10 crore poor families with insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. The scheme will subsume the ongoing Centrally sponsored schemes—Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta