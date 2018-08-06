Bihar shelter home rape: Protest by political parties dirty politics says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

By PTI

PATNA: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das termed today as "dirty politics," the protest by political parties in Delhi over the alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a shelter-home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, saying it lacked genuine concern for the victims.

In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties, including the Congress, had yesterday joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"What we saw at Jantar Mantar in Delhi yesterday was dirty politics, there was no genuine concern for the (Muzaffarpur) victims," Das said addressing a function of elected representatives from the 'Teli' and 'Sahu' communities here.

Lauding his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for taking "quick action in the matter" by arresting the accused and handing over the case to the CBI, he also urged them to press for day-to-day hearing in the case so that justice could be dispensed at the earliest.

The BJP leader also took potshots at Tejashwi Yadav, saying the young RJD leader had joined the ranks of "political leaders suffering from the disease of Prime Ministerial ambitions".

The chief minister alleged that Bihar reeled under lawlessness when it was ruled by Yadav's parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, and remarked that "their corruption had affected what is now Jharkhand."

"It is in this part of the undivided Bihar that the fodder scam had taken place," he said.

Asserting that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained undiminished, Das said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, people of the country will be choosing "between democracy and dynasty politics".

"On the one hand, they have the BJP in which a former tea-seller can rise to the position of prime minister on merit.

On the other hand, you have parties run by people who choose their children or relatives as their successors," the Jharkhand chief minister said.

At the event, Sushil Kumar Modi said most steps for the betterment of the OBCs in the country were taken by non-Congress governments of which BJP was a part.

He also lauded the Modi government for getting a bill passed in the Lok Sabha to accord constitutional status to the National Commission for Other Backward Classes.