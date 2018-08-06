Home Nation

Bihar shelter home rape: Protest by political parties dirty politics says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

The BJP leader also took potshots at Tejashwi Yadav, saying the young RJD leader had joined the ranks of "political leaders suffering from the disease of Prime Ministerial ambitions."

Published: 06th August 2018 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das termed today as "dirty politics," the protest by political parties in Delhi over the alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a shelter-home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, saying it lacked genuine concern for the victims.

In a show of opposition unity, almost all major political parties, including the Congress, had yesterday joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital, organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"What we saw at Jantar Mantar in Delhi yesterday was dirty politics, there was no genuine concern for the (Muzaffarpur) victims," Das said addressing a function of elected representatives from the 'Teli' and 'Sahu' communities here.

ALSO READ: Bihar shelter home rape case: BJP leader CP Thakur seeks minister Manju Verma's resignation, but JD(U) disagrees

Lauding his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for taking "quick action in the matter" by arresting the accused and handing over the case to the CBI, he also urged them to press for day-to-day hearing in the case so that justice could be dispensed at the earliest.

The BJP leader also took potshots at Tejashwi Yadav, saying the young RJD leader had joined the ranks of "political leaders suffering from the disease of Prime Ministerial ambitions".

The chief minister alleged that Bihar reeled under lawlessness when it was ruled by Yadav's parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, and remarked that "their corruption had affected what is now Jharkhand."

ALSO READ: Bihar shelter home rape case: RJD's nationwide strike today

"It is in this part of the undivided Bihar that the fodder scam had taken place," he said.

Asserting that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained undiminished, Das said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, people of the country will be choosing "between democracy and dynasty politics".

"On the one hand, they have the BJP in which a former tea-seller can rise to the position of prime minister on merit.

On the other hand, you have parties run by people who choose their children or relatives as their successors," the Jharkhand chief minister said.

At the event, Sushil Kumar Modi said most steps for the betterment of the OBCs in the country were taken by non-Congress governments of which BJP was a part.

He also lauded the Modi government for getting a bill passed in the Lok Sabha to accord constitutional status to the National Commission for Other Backward Classes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand​ CM Raghubar Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta