BJP unleashing 'super emergency' in India: Trinamool Congress

Pointing fingers at the BJP, TMC also criticised the ruling party, alleging that the government was using the CBI and the ED to "crackdown" on opposition party leaders.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing the BJP-led Centre of unleashing "super emergency", TMC leaders today protested outside Parliament to voice their objections to the government's "interference" in media houses and the implementation of NRC in Assam.

Armed with placards, several Trinamool Congress leaders staged a 'dharna' outside Parliament over the issues.

"Prominent media houses are either being bought over or threatened. Resignations of two top executives, editor-in-chief and popular anchor of ABP News Network, indicate increasing government interference. Shows are being blacked out and defamation cases have been filed against news organisations," TMC MP Derek O'Brien told reporters.

Pointing fingers at the BJP, TMC also criticised the ruling party, alleging that the government was using the CBI and the ED to "crackdown" on opposition party leaders.

No one can question the government, the party said.

Quoting TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, the party lawmakers alleged that every single action of the BJP-RSS was one of "deliberate destructiveness and political vendetta".

The ruling party in West Bengal has criticised the BJP-led central government on several other issues, including the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam after nearly 40 lakh people did not find their name on the final draft.

