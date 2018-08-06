Centre's peace meet with NSCN-IM in Arunachal infuriates locals

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Central government’s decision to hold a meeting with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) in Arunachal Pradesh has raised hackles in the state. A team of Union Home Ministry officials is scheduled to hold the meeting on August 9.

Miffed over selection of an Arunachal town for the meeting with the Naga insurgent group, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has written to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take measures to thwart it while another insurgent group has warned people not to attend the meeting or face the consequences.

The meeting is scheduled at Deomali in Tirap district bordering Myanmar.

The NSCN-IM has been demanding the creation of a unified Naga homeland called Greater Nagaland or Nagalim by integrating the Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal with Nagaland. Arunachal’s Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, which have sizeable Naga populations, figure in ‘Nagalim’ and that’s why the decision has angered the state groups. The AAPSU expressed resentment that Deomali was chosen as the venue without the consent of locals.

“It is a well-enacted and premeditated attempt on their part to create confusion on the purported peace talks and sabotage peace in the state as the content of the Indo-Naga Framework Agreement, which was signed on August 3, 2015, is still shrouded in mystery and yet to be made public,” the AAPSU said in a representation to Khandu.

It made it clear that the peace talks between the Centre and the NSCN-IM should not be at the cost of Arunachal’s territorial and administrative integrity.

Meanwhile, insurgent group ‘Eastern Naga National Government’ has threatened the people of the three Arunachal districts not to attend the meeting or face consequences. It said the NSCN-IM’s “integration” demand had nothing to do with Arunachal.