Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists killed in fierce gun-battle at Sukma

 The fierce encounter took place in between Golapalli and Konta at Nulkatung forested terrain, about 110 km from the district headquarter.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Naxals used for representational purpose only

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a major success the security forces in Chhattisgarh gunned down fourteen naxals in the strife-torn Sukma district, around 450 km south of Raipur on Monday.

The fierce encounter took place in between Golapalli and Konta at Nulkatung forested terrain, about 110 km from the district headquarter.

“We had information about the presence of Maoists in the region but this operation was actually the planned one, not based on any specific intelligence input. It was sheer chance that our forces figured out their camp along their route of operation and targeted them. They retaliated. Our men killed 14 Maoists on the spot and the bodies have been recovered”, the Sukma superintendent of police Abhishek Meena told the New Indian Express.

There was no report of any casualty sustained by the forces who are yet to return to their base camps.

The security forces also recovered weapons from the site. At Errobore in the same district the troopers defused four Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) planted by the Red brigade.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the area and search operation has been further intensified.

On August 2, the chief minister Raman Singh categorically asserted that the Maoists don't have any option now. “Either the naxals should surrender and join the mainstream. Or else our forces are ready and they will no longer be spared”, the CM stated.

On July 19 eight Maoists including six women cadres were killed by the troopers in Dantewada.

Sukma is among the seven worst Maoists-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Naxals killed Chattisgarh encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta