Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists killed in fierce gun-battle at Sukma

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a major success the security forces in Chhattisgarh gunned down fourteen naxals in the strife-torn Sukma district, around 450 km south of Raipur on Monday.

The fierce encounter took place in between Golapalli and Konta at Nulkatung forested terrain, about 110 km from the district headquarter.

“We had information about the presence of Maoists in the region but this operation was actually the planned one, not based on any specific intelligence input. It was sheer chance that our forces figured out their camp along their route of operation and targeted them. They retaliated. Our men killed 14 Maoists on the spot and the bodies have been recovered”, the Sukma superintendent of police Abhishek Meena told the New Indian Express.

There was no report of any casualty sustained by the forces who are yet to return to their base camps.

The security forces also recovered weapons from the site. At Errobore in the same district the troopers defused four Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) planted by the Red brigade.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the area and search operation has been further intensified.

On August 2, the chief minister Raman Singh categorically asserted that the Maoists don't have any option now. “Either the naxals should surrender and join the mainstream. Or else our forces are ready and they will no longer be spared”, the CM stated.

On July 19 eight Maoists including six women cadres were killed by the troopers in Dantewada.

Sukma is among the seven worst Maoists-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.