Home Nation

Chhattisgarh encounter: 15 Maoists killed, two injured taken into custody at Sukma

The slain Maoists belonged to three separate militia groups based in the region.

Published: 06th August 2018 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Naxals used for representational purpose only

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Security forces have gunned down 15 Maoists - all male cadres - in an hour-long encounter and seized 16 weapons in Chhattisgarh's strife-torn Sukma district, around 500 km south of Raipur, on Monday morning.

Two cadres, including a woman, injured in the gunfight were taken into custody after the fierce encounter ended at a place between Golapalli and Konta at Nulkatung forested terrain, about 110 km from the district headquarters.

"We had information about the Maoist presence in the region. But, this operation was not based on any specific intelligence input. It was a sheer chance that our forces spotted a Maoist camp along their route of operation and targeted the cadres. In the gun-battle, our men killed 15 Maoists on the spot. All bodies were recovered," Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Abhishek Meena told TNIE.

The slain Maoists belonged to three separate militia groups based in the region.

In Sukma, the district police and the CRPF are jointly carrying out an anti-Maoist operation. "But it was our men from the district police force, comprising district reserve guards (DRG) along with the Special Task Force, who were involved in the encounter against the Maoists," Meena added.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the search operation further intensified. There was no report of any casualty among the security personnel who safely returned to their base camp at Konta.

In another incident, security personnel defused four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the Red brigade at Errabore.

The Maoists had recently observed "Martyrs' Week" from July 28 to August 3 in memory of their comrades who were killed in encounters. The security forces have already stepped up pressure with the launch of 'Operation Monsoon' across the Bastar region.

On August 2, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh had categorically asserted that the Maoists now have no option. "Either they should surrender and join the mainstream, or our forces are ready and the Naxals will no longer be spared."

Eighty-six Maoists have been killed in 111 encounters, so far, this year in Chhattisgarh. On July 19, eight Maoists, including six women fighters, were eliminated by security forces in Dantewada. Sukma is among the seven worst Maoists-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Naxals killed Chattisgarh encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield