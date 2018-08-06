Gujjar man killed in J-K's Ramban district, FIR filed against Army men

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A 28-year-old Gujjar man was killed and another injured when the Army allegedly fired at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday.

The police have registered an FIR against jawans of the 58 Rashtriya Rifles. Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt. Col.

Devender Anand said the Army personnel had retaliated after they came under fire. SSP, Ramban, Mohan Lal told TNIE that locals informed that at around 3.45 am, jawans fired at the duo who were out to search cattle feed at Kohli village.

While Mohammad Rafiq Gujjar died on the spot, his accomplice Shakeel Ahmad, 30, who sustained multiple bullet injuries, was rushed to a hospital.

Soon, protests broke out forcing senior police and civil officials to reach the spot and assure the locals of a probe. Later, the locals held funeral prayers and buried the body of Rafiq.

Lt. Col. Anand said at 3:45 am, an Army patrol noticed some suspicious activity.

“Our men challenged the suspected individuals. However, they opened fire following which the patrol team retaliated,” he added. But, Lal said the Army’s claim of firing on its men was a matter of investigation.

“An FIR was registered against the Army unit for murder and attempt to murder,” the Ramban SSP said.