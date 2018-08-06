Health groups oppose adding BJP's name in government scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Some health groups have objected to what they are saying is a "misuse" of the public funded Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadi Pariyojna, for promotion of the ruling political party, BJP.

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan and All India Drug Action Network on Monday said that it is "unfortunate" that the labels of drugs dispersed through a flagship scheme of the government, highlights the name of BJP in saffron colour.

"Clearly a Government website and products distributed through a public funded scheme are being used to highlight the name of the political party-BJP," the groups said in a statement. "This represents gross misuse of public funds and is a willful disregard of Supreme Court directions on government advertisements".

The Jan Aushadi scheme was launched in November 2008 by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, with a view to make available quality medicines at affordable prices.

Later, the NDA government renamed it as Pradhanmantri JanAushadi Yojana. This was subsequently changed to "Pradhanmantri Bharatiya JanAushadi Pariyojna" by inserting "Bharatiya" and by changing "Yojana" to "Pariyojana".

"Clearly this was a blatant attempt to insert the acronym 'BJP' into the name of the scheme," the statement also said adding that while the government can legitimately issue advertisements to convey information about welfare schemes, it is both unethical and illegal to carry advertisements - at public expense -- about government schemes that seek to project a particular political party.