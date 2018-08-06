Home Nation

Jaipur: Man booked for rape bid

Published: 06th August 2018 11:28 PM

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 50-year-old man of Jaleswarpur village was on Monday booked by the police for allegedly attempting to rape an ASHA worker.

The accused has been identified as Padmanav Sahoo, police said, adding a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of IPC. Police sources said the 35-year-old ASHA worker, who is married and has a daughter, was staying in her parents' house in Jaleswarpur village after her husband deserted her a couple of years back. The accused barged into her house on Friday night when she was sleeping. When Padmanav attempted to rape her, she shouted for help. Hearing her screams, the neighbours came to her rescue and caught hold of the accused.

"Soon after the incident, a village committee meeting was convened to settle the issue amicably on Saturday. The committee directed the accused to marry the victim and the former agreed," said a police official. He added that the village committee also asked some of its members to make arrangements for the marriage at a temple on Sunday. However, when the village committee members asked Padmanav to accompany them and the victim to a temple for the marriage, he expressed his unwillingness. "The matter was then reported to the police," said the police official.

The victim, as per the direction of the village committee, filed a complaint with Dharmasala police against the accused on Monday. Even as the police have started investigation, the accused fled from the village and is still at large.

