JD(U) MP Harivansh likely to be NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post

As of now, it appears an election would take place for the post with the opposition likely to field a candidate as well.

Published: 06th August 2018 06:01 PM

JD(U) MP Harivansh (File photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JD(U) MP Harivansh is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sources said today.

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 AM on August 9, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced today.

Earlier, Naidu had suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus.

However, as of now, it appears an election would take place for the post with the opposition likely to field a candidate as well, the sources said.

The nomination papers will have to be filed before noon on August 8.

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

