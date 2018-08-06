Madhya Pradesh: 3 detained after 10 dead cows found in slaughterhouse in Khandwa

By PTI

KHANDWA: Three persons have been detained after police found 10 dead cows in a slaughterhouse in Imlipura area of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a senior official said today.

The official said that the meat recovered was being sent for testing and further action against the three would be initiated after the test reports come in.

The three were detained after police acted on a tip-off and raided a slaughterhouse in Imlipura in the morning today.

"Ten dead cows and nine live ones were found in the slaughterhouse and adjoining godowns and houses. The meat that was recovered during the raid has been sent for testing," said Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra.

She said a case under the Madhya Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act 2004 would be taken based on the further probe into the incident.