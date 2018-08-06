Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's assurances unlikely to have any effect on Maratha stir

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Assurance given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are unlikely to have any effect on Maratha stir. This became clear on Monday when the Beed district collector conveyed the assurances in written form to the protestors at Parli. However, the protestors said that they would think over it before taking any decisions.

Meanwhile, Nandurbar and Dhule district remained shut today as a reaction to attack on BJP MP Heena Gavit. The tribal community appeared to be up against the Maratha community even as Gavit, in the parliament, demanded action against the protestors under the atrocities act.

On other hand, the opposition Congress and NCP criticized CM Devendra Fadnavis over deferring proposed mega-recruitment of the state government. MPCC chief Ashok Chavan alleged that the government is trying pitch Marathas against other communities, while NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that Fadnavis is misleading Marathas.

After CM Fadnavis assured the Maratha community in a televised statement on Sunday evening that the government is ensuring all possible statutory procedures would be completed before November end to facilitate the quota for the Maratha community and its plans of mega recruitment drive too have been stalled till then taking into account the apprehensions of the community, the Maratha leaders had welcomed the statement and wanted to see it in writing.

However, when the Beed district collector went with an official letter to the protestors on Monday evening, the protestors said that they will think over it before announcing their decision on whether to withdraw the stir or not.

Though there were no new acts of suicide or violence on the part of the Maratha community on Monday, a strict 'bandh' was observed in North Maharashtra districts of Nandurbar and Dhule.

The bandh was to express solidarity with BJP MP from Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency Heena Gavit, who was attacked by Maratha protestors on Sunday. Gavit raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Monday. She said that she was singled out for the attack and demanded that the case in this regard be registered under the atrocity act, as she cames from tribal community.

"The attackers wanted to overturn my vehicle. I was lucky to escape the attack unhurt. But, that was certainly an attempt on my life," the MP said. Meanwhile, criticizing Fadnavis for his decision to defer proposed mega-recruitment of the state government, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan said that the CM had always lied on issues like farmers' loan waiver, Maratha quota, Dhangar quota etc. and hence assurance given by him can't be trusted.

He also criticized the government for not granting reservation to Muslims even though the court had upheld the UPA government's decision in that regard. He also accused the BJP of politicizing the issue and added that though the attack on BJP MP Heena Gavit is deplorable, it is the outcome of the state government's time killing tactics.