Massanjore Dam row: Will gouge out eyes if anybody tries to look at it, warns Jharkhand Minister

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Intensifying the war of words over Massanjore Dam, Jharkhand Minister and Dumka legislator Louis Marandi passing a strong message to the West Bengal Government, said that she will 'gouge out' the eyes if anyone tried to look at it or claim its right over the Dam.

Marandi, while talking to the media persons after visiting Massanjore Dam in Dumka on Sunday, reiterated that both the dam as well water in it belonged to Jharkhand, not West Bengal. "What I want to say is - if anyone dared to look at Massanjore Dam, I will 'gouge out' his eyes," said the Minister.

Calling it a serious issue, she also claimed that the matter has been put into the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has passed requisite directions in this regard. Claiming further that the agreement between the United Bihar and West Bengal Governments have already been expired, she said that Mamata Government should first make the agreement public before claiming its right over the Dam.

"We will not allow willfulness of West Bengal Government over Massanjore because entire Dam as well as the water in it belongs to Jharkhand," said the Minister. The Dam is in Jharkhand, but West Bengal has been taking advantage of it, she said. Although located in Dumka district of Jharkhand, the dam is under the jurisdiction of West Bengal irrigation department. Besides providing irrigation to Birbhum, Burdwan and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, the dam also attracts tourists from across the state.

The current dispute erupted after West Bengal government allocated Rs 1.82 crore for renovation of the dam and construction of staff quarters following which the dam was being in painted blue and white, which earlier used to be in white only. The BJP workers opposed it and stopped the work saying the Dam has to be painted in white as earlier. The BJP workers had put a logo of Government of Jharkhand over the logo of West Bengal two days back, following which the West Bengal Police, further giving rise to the dispute, again put their own government's logo removing that of the Jharkhand Government.

"We have opposed the ongoing paint work being done on the Dam as they were trying to paint it blue instead of white, in which we have been watching it since our childhood. Moreover, they have also put a board on the road reading welcome to Massanjore, West Bengal despite the fact that the West Bengal border is 40-41 km away from there," said Marandi. The agreement was signed back in 1950 between the two State Governments for a period of 40 years which has already expired, hence they have no right over the Dam, she said. "Still if they claim their right over the Dam, they must show the deed signed between the two Governments," said the Minister. Marandi claimed that 144 'mauza' (villages) were displaced during construction of the Dam.