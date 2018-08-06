MoS Home Kiren Rijiju tells Bangladesh MP, NRC is updated under supervision of Supreme Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today apprised a visiting MP from Bangladesh, who raised the issue of ongoing update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, that the exercise was being carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the Home Ministry said today.

Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, Al Haj Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary met the minister of state for home here and discussed various issues including NRC, Rohingya refugees and matters of bilateral interest in social, political, cultural and economic fields.

On the NRC issue in Assam, Rijiju informed him that it is a process undertaken under the supervision and direction of Supreme Court of India, an official statement said.

The NRC is being updated in Assam and the draft list of the Assam's citizens was published on July 30, leading to a huge controversy after over 40 lakh people were excluded.

The BJP has maintained that only illegal immigrants from Bangladesh will be excluded but the opposition claimed that most of those omitted were Indian nationals.

When the visiting Bangladeshi MP raised the issue of the Rohingya refugees, Rijiju said India was fully aware of the heavy burden imposed on Bangladesh as a result of the exodus of lakhs of displaced people from the Rakhine state of Myanmar and is fully supportive of the efforts being made to resolve the crisis.

The Indian government has extended assistance to the Myanmar government and will continue efforts to persuade Myanmar government to provide safety and security to the Rohingyas, he said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various issues of bilateral interest in social, political, cultural and economic domains and security-related matters.

Other issues such as connectivity to the Northeastern states via Bay of Bengal and trade prospects were also deliberated upon during the meeting.

Emphasising the importance of Bangladesh for India, Rijiju said peaceful and prosperous Bangladesh is of high importance for the prosperity of India and the Indian government continues to make efforts in this direction, the statement said.

Rijiju said the prosperity of the Northeastern states is linked with the prosperity of Bangladesh because these states share common economic, social and cultural linkage with the neighbouring country.

The Union minister recalled his visit to Bangladesh as a member of an all-party delegation in 2010 and said he had travelled to the bordering Indian states along Bangladesh.

India is committed to providing security and stability in these bordering areas, especially in view of the upcoming Bangladesh elections, he said.

Both sides emphasised that it is important to work together for development and to have an action plan for countering terrorism-related activities across border, he said.