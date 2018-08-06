Home Nation

No problem with Mayawati or Mamata Banerjee as PM candidate: Deve Gowda

JDS has no problem with West Bengal Cm Mamata Banerjee or BSP supremo Mayawati being fielded as the opposition's prime ministerial candidates.

Published: 06th August 2018 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has no problem with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati being fielded as the opposition's prime ministerial candidates for 2019 general elections, said Former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular president, HD Deve Gowda.

"Don't try to create any type of unnecessary confusion. I have already told that I am running a coalition government here with Congress. First, Congress said Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate. A PTI (Press Trust of India) correspondent said Congress will propose Mamata Banerjee or Mayawati as PM candidate as they want a woman candidate, I told the journalist, I have no problem with it," Deve Gowda told ANI here.

Few weeks ago, while replying to a media query on who the prime ministerial face for next year's Lok Sabha elections will be, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Naturally, the Congress president would be the only face to be projected. The Congress would fight this election by putting forward our leader."

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda also took the opportunity to suggest that the Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft issue should be solved "amicably and peacefully."

"I would like to tell you very frankly that this is not today's issue. The issue was there at the time when I was the Prime Minister. But the point is that about 40 lakh people are doubtful cases. (BJP has completed) four years, what they are doing? Now the elections have come. You want to show that you want to dry them out for whose benefit? Why do you unnecessarily blame others? This matter has been there since 1971," Deve Gowda said.

"There are several issues when (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee was there and Advani (L. K. Advani) was Home Minister. What were they doing? In fact I was there for hardly 10 months. This issue has to be solved so that there shouldn't be any conflict in bloodshed. It should be solved amicably and peacefully," he added.

Nearly 40 lakh people have been left out from the draft which was released on July 30. The draft incorporated names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants.

Ever since the list was released, the Opposition has been at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and questioning as to where these 40 lakh people would go.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Deve Gowda Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield