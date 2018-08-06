Home Nation

Opposition parties hold meeting to discuss strategy for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election

They met to prepare the opposition strategy for the election and discuss various names for zeroing in on a candidate they can jointly field against the NDA nominee.

Published: 06th August 2018 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

File photo of Rajya Sabha (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties today held a meeting here to finalise their strategy for the election of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 AM on August 9, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced today.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra, NCP's Praful Patel, CPI's D Raja, TMC's Derek O'Brien, RJD's Misa Bharti, CPI(M)'s T K Rangarajan and TDP's C M Ramesh were among those who attended the meeting in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament House.

They met to prepare the opposition strategy for the election and discuss various names for zeroing in on a candidate they can jointly field against the NDA nominee.

JD(U) MP Harivansh is likely to be the NDA candidate, sources said. Earlier, Naidu had suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus.

However, as of now, it appears an election would take place for the post with the opposition likely to field a candidate as well, the sources said.

The nomination papers will have to be filed before noon on August 8.

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu Deputy Chairman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield