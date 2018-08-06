PMO seeks fresh list of flagship programme from Finance Ministry

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought list of the entire flagship programme launched by the BJP government in last four years, with a performance review which can be used by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his independent Day Speech.

“The ministry has been asked to submit list all flagship programmes, including the comment on how they are progressing. The entire list has to be backed by numbers and data. The programme which are doing well and have received good response may be used in the Independence Day speech of the PM,” a senior official in Finance Ministry told TNIE.

A separate list has been asked for benefits extended to SC, ST, OBC, women and schemes launched for north-eastern states.

The official further added that the report also needs to be given in bullet points with big numbers, info-graphic which can be easily shared through the social media.

According to the official the list has to be submitted before August 12.

“While successful implementation of GST, Jan Dhan Yojna, Ujjwala Yojna, Aayushman Bharat, MSP hike will be part of the list, the list has conveniently dropped some big ticket programme like Namami Gange, Smart Cities Mission this list, due to many negative reports and controversy surrounding the scheme,” the official said adding that the list will be finally reviewed by the trusted aide of the Prime Minister.

Apart from that the government will also use the opportunity to announce package under its social scheme. While there are already many recommendations for extending social benefits to the unorganised sector, a major package of the whole grant will be dedicated to people affected by terrorism and Naxal-hit areas.

The Independence Day speech holds significance, as it is expected to set the tone of the election campaign for the BJP government and can enhancing its electoral prospects in 2019.