Rajasthan shocker: Minor girl kidnapped and gang-raped in moving car

After raping her, the accused threw the victim on the roadside from the moving car and also posted an objectionable photo of the victim on social media.

Child Sexual Abuse

By PTI

BIKANER: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by two youths in a moving car here, police said today.

The accused also posted an objectionable photo of the victim on social media, they added.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl yesterday, a case was registered against accused Balram Jat and Aaduram Jat under various sections of IPC, IT Act, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act, SHO Chhatargarh police station Vikas Bishnoi said.

As per the FIR, on July 29, the accused approached the girl and pulled her into their jeep.

After raping her, they threw the victim on the roadside from the moving car.

Family members lodged a complaint with the police after the girl reached home and shared her ordeal with them.

Medical examination of the victim girl was done and teams have been sent to find and arrest the accused, police said.

Child Sexual Abuse child rape Minor rape Gangrape Rajasthan

