Three IAS, 42 PCS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred three IAS officers and 42 PCS officers which include officers of the rank of special secretary.

Published: 06th August 2018

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred three IAS officers and 42 PCS officers which include officers of the rank of special secretary.

Official sources here said that the IAS officers shifted are Gaya Prasad vice chairman of Hapur-Pilkhua development authority has been posted as special secretary Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

Sukhlal Bharti vice chairman of Saharanpur development authority has been given additional charge of municipal commissioner of Saharanpur nagar nigam.

Gynendra Singh municipal commissioner of Saharanpur nagar nigam has been posted as VC of Hapur Pilkhua development authority.

The PCS officers are Mahendra Kumar additional housing commissioner has been posted as special secretary urban development.

Chandra Prakash regional food controller Moradabad has been posted as special secretary basic education.

Sheetla Prasad special secretary food and civil supplies goes in same capacity to department of personnel and appointment.

Manoj Kumar additional commissioner Lucknow nagar nigam has been posted as special secretary higher education.

Rakesh Verma has been posted as special secretary home department.

Transfer of Vijay Kumar Singh additional director of SUDA as chief development officer of Shahjahanpur has been cancelled.

Senior PCS officer Shatrughan Singh additional director ICDS has been elevated as the director of the department.

The other PCS officers transferred include the officers of the rank of chief development officers, additional district magistrates, additional commissioners, chief revenue officers and sub divisional magistrates.

