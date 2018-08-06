Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: 24 girls rescued from shelter home in Deoria

The license of the shelter home was revoked following an inspection by the Central Bureau of Investigation after a girl escaped and informed police how they were all treated like servants.

Published: 06th August 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration used for representational purpose only

By ANI

DEORIA: The Deoria Police on Sunday arrested a couple and rescued 24 girls from a shelter home here, after its license was revoked following an inspection by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Both the man and his wife were managers at the shelter home.

The incident came to light after a girl escaped from the shelter home and informed the police how they were all treated like servants.

Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay said, "When the order to close this institution was made, our people went there and the organisation's director misbehaved with our team. Today, after a girl escaped from there, we got to the reality of that place. There have been many big disclosures during the investigation. 24 children have been rescued safely so far. "

He further informed that the institution's director Girija Tripathi and her husband have been arrested.

A probe is underway and further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, employees of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur were arrested last month for allegedly sexually harassing the girls here.

On receiving information, the police raided the vicinity and rescued 44 girls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
shelter home Deoria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta