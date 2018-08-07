Home Nation

18 missing from horror home, this time in UP; Bihar CM raps system

Amid shock and horror over rampant sexual abuse of minor girls at Bihar shelter homes, a similar racket has surfaced, this time in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 07th August 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blamed a “system flaw” for the alleged rape of 34 girls at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid shock and horror over rampant sexual abuse of minor girls at Bihar shelter homes, a similar racket has surfaced, this time in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The irregularities came to light when a 10-year-old escaped from the home in Deoria district on Sunday night and informed the police.

On inspecting the home for women, the police found that of the 42 enrolled inmates, only 24 were present. A search is on for the rest, the police said, adding that the caretaker of the home, her husband, and the superintendent have been arrested.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate removal of district magistrate Sujit Kumar, and a high-level probe team has been sent for an inquiry at the home — Maa Vindhyavasini Mahila Avum Balika Sangrakshan Grih.

Many people would visit the home in the evenings and take the girls. In the morning, the girls would return and cry, the 10-year-old told the police, according to Deoria SP Rohan P Kanay. Even the caretaker, Girija Tripathi, used to take girls out, and dubious activities used to take place at the home, the SP was reportedly told.

The licence of the home was cancelled in June last year, Kanay said, adding, “the superintendent was running it illegally”. But the caretaker claimed the licence was only suspended and the matter was sub-judice.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blamed a “system flaw” for the alleged rape of 34 girls at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur.

He rejected demands to sack his Social Welfare minister Manju Verma on the basis of allegations by opposition leaders, but said she could be asked “to go” if found to have facilitated any wrongdoing.

The chief minister added that shelter homes run by NGOs would be phased out and the state government would eventually take over all such centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Shelter Home Deoria Shelter Home Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield