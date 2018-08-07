All India motor vehicle strike: All you need to know

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The All India Motor Transport Organisation has called for a one-day nationwide strike, demanding the withdrawal of the proposed Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill. Private buses, autorickshaws, and taxis will stay off the roads on Tuesday as part of the protest.

Contract vehicles and lorries will also participate in the strike.

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is awaiting approval from the Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ: All-India motor vehicle strike: Bus, app-based cab services unlikely to be affected

If passed, the Bill promises to bring widespread changes to the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act of 1988, including higher penalties for traffic rules violations, protection for good samaritans from legal harassment, stricter rules to avoid minors driving, and a ten-fold increase in compensation for accident victims' families.

According to those protesting against it, the amendment seeks to divest certain powers of states to frame rules, resulting in concentration of power at the Centre.

Apart from the withdrawal of the MV (Amendment) Bill, workers are also demanding for:

Withdrawal of hike in insurance premium.

Restriction of price hike of petroleum products.

Normal life affected

With autorickshaw unions laying off work in solidarity with the protest, private school students in Chennai had to turn to government buses and other modes of transport.

Multiple universities in Kerala, including Mahatma Gandhi University, have postponed exams which were scheduled for Tuesday.

To make matters worse for commuters, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses are staying off the roads, demanding salary revision, disbursement of dearness allowance (DA) arrears and interim relief. Long-distance train passengers arriving at Thampanoor railway station this morning had a harrowing time waiting for hours to get transport.

Attendance was low in government offices, especially in the Kerala Secretariat. Only private vehicles like cars and two-wheelers were seen plying the roads.

The strike did not affect operations in Bengaluru. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation, affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), had decided not to participate. Private bus unions also decided to work on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ENS and PTI)